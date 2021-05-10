Armco launches Cape Insurance

Armco, a specialist finance and property consultancy, has developed Cape Insurance – a niche risk and insurance adviser for property investors, developers and the construction sector.

Cape is headed up by managing director Henry Gallacher, who has worked at Willis Towers Watson, JLT and latterly Marsh for over 10 years, where he advised large corporate firms on risk and insurance before choosing to specialise in property, development and construction.

David Totney joins Gallacher at Cape as