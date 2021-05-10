Insurance Age

Armco launches Cape Insurance

open
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Armco, a specialist finance and property consultancy, has developed Cape Insurance – a niche risk and insurance adviser for property investors, developers and the construction sector. 

Cape is headed up by managing director Henry Gallacher, who has worked at Willis Towers Watson, JLT and latterly Marsh for over 10 years, where he advised large corporate firms on risk and insurance before choosing to specialise in property, development and construction.

David Totney joins Gallacher at Cape as

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Seventeen Group buys Ryan's
  2. Seventeen Group set to announce two more deals following swoop for Ryan's
  3. RSA takeover to be completed in May
  4. Zurich’s UK underwriting officer exits for global role
  5. FCA spent almost £7m on BI court case
  6. SchemeServe creates scheme sharing facility with capacity from seven providers
  7. Interview: Jaime Swindle - Bravo Networks

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: