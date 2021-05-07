Interview: Jaime Swindle - Bravo Networks

Following Ardonagh’s acquisition of Bravo Group, Broker Network and Compass have been incorporated into a new brand which was unveiled yesterday: Bravo Networks. The brand replaces Bravo Group, which has been wound down; Ethos Broking, formerly part of the Group as well, now sits separately under Ardonagh Advisory.

The decision to bring the distinct networks together is said to showcase the combined strength and buying power of the two, while providing brokers with the propositions and support