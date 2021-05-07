Market moves - May 2021

Broker

Ardonagh Advisory has hired Phil Bayles as chief commercial officer. Bayles joins Ardonagh from Aviva UK where he has held a variety of broker-facing senior roles over the last 18 years.

Jensten Group has appointed Dean King as its new business development manager - South, South East and London for Policyfast, City Underwriters and Senior Wright.

Meanwhile, Les Brewin has joined Cobra Network as director. He was previously managing director of the Purple Partnership, which he founded as