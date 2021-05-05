Markerstudy moves into brokered home cover

Markerstudy has announced the expansion of its household product portfolio following the arrangement to partner with A-rated Accredited Insurance on the launch of new home insurance products.

Amanda Fox, head of broker management and product governance at Marketstudy, said: “We’ve taken steps to venture into this market in a bid to bring new products to our broker network.

“Having had a predominantly wheels-based footprint, I’m excited to expand our presence further across the home insurance