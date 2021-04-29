Headline makers - May 2021

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from April on www.insuranceage.co.uk

Mulsanne accuses Marshmallow of stealing trade secrets in court battle

Mulsanne says it has suffered loss and damage of at least £39m, as judge orders Marshmallow to disclose information relating to the case. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7541696

Aviva reveals management changes following Phil Bayles’ exit

Aviva UK has named Gareth Hemming as its new chief distribution officer, replacing Phil Bayles who is leaving to take