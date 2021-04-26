Right Choice to buy Bennetts

Bennetts is set to be bought by Right Choice Holdings, Insurance Age can reveal.

The news comes six months after Ardonagh divested on its own purchase of the business following an “expensive and burdensome” probe into the deal from the Competition and Markets Authority.

Deal

The specialist motor broker, which Ardonagh attempted to buy from Saga last year for £26m, will become part of motor experts Right Choice which is based in Romford, subject to regulatory approval.

Mike Joseph, CEO of