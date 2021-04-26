Network veteran, Les Brewin, joins Cobra
Les Brewin has joined Cobra Network as director.
He was previously managing director of the Purple Partnership, which he founded as a network in 2009.
Purple Partnership became part of Marsh in 2015 following its acquisition of Jelf, which was later rebranded as Marsh Commercial. Marsh later bought Bluefin – including Bluefin Network – which led to a reorganisation of its networks proposition in 2017.
Brewin retired in 2020.
Cobra was bought by PIB Group in 2019.
