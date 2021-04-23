Macbeth CEO: "We’re really pleased to add another string to our bow"

Macbeth is gearing up for further growth following its purchase of Buckingham-based broker Peter Lole earlier this week.

Peter Lole was Macbeth’s second deal in 18 months and brought the company’s gross written premium up to £23m.

In an interview with Insurance Age, CEO Paul Macbeth commented on what sparked his interest in Peter Lole: “We decided that this was something that was going to help Macbeth. It meant effectively buying a business that has a clear specialism and is an industry