Macbeth CEO: "We’re really pleased to add another string to our bow"
Macbeth is gearing up for further growth following its purchase of Buckingham-based broker Peter Lole earlier this week.
Peter Lole was Macbeth’s second deal in 18 months and brought the company’s gross written premium up to £23m.
In an interview with Insurance Age, CEO Paul Macbeth commented on what sparked his interest in Peter Lole: “We decided that this was something that was going to help Macbeth. It meant effectively buying a business that has a clear specialism and is an industry
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aviva reveals management changes following Phil Bayles' exit
- FCA proposes £7.5m BI special fee for insurers in levy consultation
- Aviva's Phil Bayles exits the insurer for a role at Ardonagh Group
- Analysis: The rise of pay-as-you-go insurance
- Blog: Ardonagh's swoop for 'brand Bayles' is a logical one rooted in past success
- "End of an era" as Phil Bayles moves from Aviva to Ardonagh
- Alsford Page & Gems fined over appointed representative failures