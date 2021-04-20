Insurance Age

Kingfisher confirms Fresh brands-sale to Right Choice

fleet-motor
Right Choice Insurance Brokers has purchased the Autosaint, Ladybird and First Van and motor brands from Fresh Insurance Services Group for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

The in-force book of business and the team who sell and service the Fresh motor brands, have transferred to Right Choice as part of the deal which comes into effect today (20 April 2021).

Footprint
According to a statement, the acquisition augments the existing Right Choice proposition with a broader footprint

