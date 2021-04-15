Blog: The market opportunity and how to capitalise on it

Although there may have been a pause for reflection during the first quarter of 2020, we saw the foot well and truly back on the throttle later in the year, with M&A in the sector increasing in the last quarter and continuing into 2021, fuelled in many cases by the forecast changes to taxation.

Ongoing consolidation and other M&A activity has dramatically changed the insurance broker landscape over the last decade, with a significant reduction in the number of independent brokers remaining. The