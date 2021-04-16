Video: Risk Insights - the evolving cyber risk

Aviva's interim managing director of commercial insurance, Nick Major explains how cyber attacks are becoming more prevalent and how the insurance industry can protect businesses against these new risks.

In a live webinar session panellists discussed findings from The Aviva Risk Insights Report. The report found over a quarter of the business leaders named cyber security and cyber incidents as a risk they are particularly exposed to.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on both volume and sophistication of cyber attacks, with more than one in ten business leaders said they had been affected by a data breach or cyber attack in the past 12 months.

Download the report here: Aviva Risk Insights