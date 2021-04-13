1st Choice opens office in Willenhall

1st Choice Insurance has opened a second branch in Willenhall as part of its strategy to expand across the West Midlands.

The commercial broker stated that it had implemented a strategy to grow five-fold over five years in November 2019 and added that it had tripled in size over the last 18 months.

Sales manager Jamie Firkin has been appointed to work with the new Willenhall sales team to monitor its performance. 1st Choice explained that Firkin will be overseeing a team of six new sales