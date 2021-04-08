Ethos Broking buys London-based Chambers and Newman

Ethos Broking has bought London-based broker Chambers and Newman, creating its 13th regional hub.

The business said the deal will provide a foothold in London for Ethos, as it continues to expand across the UK.

Led by managing director Alan Smith, Chambers and Newman handles in excess of £20m GWP, with a strong commercial lines focus. The broker was established 75 years ago.

According to the statement, the team of 21 will all join Ethos as part of the deal and the broker’s Piccadilly-based