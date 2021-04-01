Broking success: Local focus

▶ What is your insurance background?

I started in 1990 and trained with an insurance company and moved into broking in 1998. I’d had senior management roles at some of the biggest brokers in the UK, including Towergate and Gallagher. I also set up Lorica in Leeds. Of course, Lorica is another one that has gone through the consolidation machine and is now part of PIB.

▶ Why did you go it alone and set up Paterson in 2015

It’s the entrepreneurial side. I was being successful at developing and