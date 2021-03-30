Advertising feature: Re-personalising property and package underwriting

Duncan Scott, for Q Underwriting's newly formed property and package division explains how the MGA's latest product can support brokers with complex and ‘hard to e-trade’ risk.

Our new team, proposition, and ongoing product development which I have the pleasure of looking after has been created based on feedback from Q Underwriting brokers who aired frustration with the increasing rigidity of the e-trade market, and the inability to access intellectual, empowered underwriters for complex and ‘hard to e-trade’ risks.

There is a place for etrade in the market, and digitalisation in insurance is an important area of focus and development. However, it is our belief that digitalisation should aid the broker in trading, making life easier and improve the journey to getting a suitable quote. It should not make quoting harder, increase the chance of decline (the dreaded ‘computer says no’), lead to constant referrals (‘the black hole’) and stop intellectual trading conversations between broker and underwriter.

Personalisation

Our new Property and Package division is on a mission to re-personalise underwriting SME property and package business. We are not a micro-SME underwriter; this size of risk is generally well-served by etrade and the composite market. As a mature, robust MGA, we are on hand to support brokers with larger complex and ‘hard to etrade’ risks where the premium exceeds £1,000.

Our newest product development is Property Owners. With a broad appetite, including for some higher-hazard business, covering commercial, residential, unoccupied, and mixed properties and portfolios, the dedicated underwriters are keen to discuss and support brokers with risks where the premium exceeds £1,000.

Naturally, you can request a quote via Qtrade – the single, easy route into 30+ specialist commercial products across Q – or you can submit it manually. Either way, it will be delivered to an empowered underwriter and the personalised journey begins there.

Just like me, the team has decades of underwriter expertise and they live for trading with brokers. Let us show you; please pick up the phone and challenge us: 0330 058 9862.

Within Q Underwriting’s Property and Package division we already have specialist combined products for the Charity and Not for Profit sector, Faith-based and Religious organisations, and the Recruitment and Employment sector through aQmen Underwriting. We have more sector specific commercial combined products launching over the coming months. We are eager and excited for 2021 and look forward to supporting brokers as the country gets back to work.

Duncan Scott is head of underwriting operations for Property and Package at Q Underwriting.

Editor’s note: This piece is an advertising feature and not editorial.