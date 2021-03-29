Towergate buys AFL Insurance Brokers retail book

Towergate has exchanged contracts to purchase the corporate retail book of business from AFL Insurance Brokers.

All 13 members of the team, led by managing director Mike Almond, will join Towergate’s global broking practice upon completion, headed up by director of client services, Tony O’Gara, and based in Manchester.

AFL’s corporate book represents £8m GWP and counts several US Fortune 100 companies amongst its client base.

The deal follows Specialist Risk Group’s buy of AFL’s wholesale