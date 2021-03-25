Ardonagh reveals £217.5m cash paid for deals in 2020

The Ardonagh Group published its full results for 2020, which showed how much it spent on M&A during the 12 month period.

The annual report showed its cash outlay during the year was £217.5m. When share capital and other factors are taken into account, the total purchase consideration was £213.5m.

Deals and cash paid listed in the report are Rural Insurance bought for £23.5m; Arachas owner Nevada Topco for £123.3m; Bravo Group (also known as Nevada 4 Midco) for £39.8m; Thames Underwriting for