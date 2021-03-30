Products Edition video Q&A - Novidea

Novidea's managing director discusses Ben Potts talks to Sian Barton about how their digital platform can help brokers meet some of challenges they are facing.

Brokers are now under pressure to perform like never before. Many clients are not happy following the business interruption debacle, with rates going up in most lines and pressure on fees. At the same time, insurers are trying to disintermediate and MGAs are offering innovative solutions to plug perceived gaps in the market, from specialist SME insurance to cyber.

On top of this, clients’ service expectations have changed, in part due to the immediacy of the likes of Amazon, Deliveroo, and online banking too, with brokers having to quickly move away from snail mail to 24/7 lightning speed delivery, and online self-service portals.



The good news is that Covid-19 has proved to be a catalyst for innovation, bring about more changes, more quickly, than the combined might of the insurance sector’s C-suite or pressure for the Lloyd’s market’s leaders.

Novidea’s digital platform, built on salesforce enables brokers and MGAs to work smarter and more efficiently, with greater flexibility, and automation that is cutting out the rekeying of data. And by using actionable insights from data-driven analytics to provide greater value across the customer journey, brokers can better support customer needs – as well as their own, via the ‘holy grail’ of cross-selling and upselling.

Remote working, while not a new idea, has clearly been accelerated by Covid-19, with cloud-based broker platforms now giving brokers access to data, analytics, transactions, documents, emails, and more not just while at home, but soon when broking on the move.

With the right tech in play, brokers are fighting back.