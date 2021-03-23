Vista Insurance Brokers launches North West subsidiary

Vista Insurance Brokers has set up a new broking arm with offices in Manchester, Birmingham and London, to provide better support to SMEs within the local community.

The new subsidiary, Vista North West (VNWL), will operate nationally, but its primary objective will lie in the North West, where it aims to support local businesses and add a personal touch to its customer service.

Daniel Stockley was appointed managing director of VNWL, after having worked as branch director at Henderson’s for