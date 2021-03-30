Editor's comment: Driving innovation in broking

In this edition, in a year that has been hamstrung by Covid-19 and its lockdowns, we have worked with some top providers to highlight some of the newest, most innovative propositions.

Over the past 12 months we have relied more and more on technology in order to be able to do our jobs. So it is timely that HSB is discussing its technology and equipment risk solutions product with us.

Likewise, the cloud has also kept businesses up and running ensuring data is safely stored and accessible when