PIB buys specialist M&A MGA Acquinex Group in European move

PIB has bought specialist financial lines managing general agent Acquinex Group for an undisclosed sum.

Acquinex specialises in M&A insurance products for small to mid-market deals across Europe.

It is PIB’s first transaction since the completion of new investment from Apax funds, announced in January this year.

The move marks PIB’s first entry into the Nordic region, and it is also the first time the consolidator has bought a European financial lines MGA. It explained that it is now looking