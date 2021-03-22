Aston Lark develops portal for renovation insurance

Aston Lark has launched an online broker portal which allows brokers to quote and buy renovation insurance for their clients in a matter of minutes.

The portal is linked to Aston Lark’s Biba-approved Renovation Plan scheme, which offers three levels of cover and serves both the wholesale and retail market. As well as enabling delivery of an even more efficient service, the new online broker portal also provides brokers with the ability to communicate with the Renovation Plan team, process mid