SRG lifts team and CEO from AFL Insurance

Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has added a team of 16 from AFL Insurance Brokers, led by Jonathan Bines to its business.

SRG stated that it has come to an agreement with AFL to ensure an orderly transfer of Jonathan Bines and 16 further team members. Bines has been CEO at AFL since 2019 and previously held leadership roles at Integro and JLT.

The incoming team which also includes Chris Cavani, David Thomas, Sarah Stephen, Neil Cullis and Chris Gagg have particular expertise in US, Canadian and