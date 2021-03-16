Allianz adds to broker offering

Allianz has revealed two initiatives to coincide with a fresh campaign targeting brokers.

As the Worldwide Insurance Partner for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, Allianz has pledged £100,000 to the Allianz Sports Fund in 2021 to offer financial support in the form of grants between £500-£3,000 for community sports in the UK.

According to the insurer, this new initiative will allow brokers to support their local grassroots sports club by putting them forward to receive a grant from Allianz