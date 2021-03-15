BGL Group confirms redundancy consultation

BGL Group has confirmed that up to 234 jobs are at risk of redundancy across the business following reports in The Peterborough Telegraph.

Up to 116 jobs in its Peterborough headquarters could be set to go and a further 134 at other locations are at risk as the business looks to restructure.

A spokesperson commented: “BGL has announced its intention to consult with colleagues on the proposed future structure of the business, which will place more of our colleagues closer to our customers. We