Lickens: Broker prices are “highest I have seen”

“Everyone else has been at the party so we thought we should join in,” Howard Lickens CEO of Clear Group laughed when asked about its two acquisition deals which were announced yesterday (10 March).

Since Insurance Age kicked off its Deal Tracker for 2021 there have been no fewer than 31 broker buys.

This morning Clear Group added to that with its purchases of Luker Rowe, based in Amersham, and HIA International which is located in Coventry.

The move follows its acquisition of Brokerbility in