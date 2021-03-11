Insurance Age

Lickens: Broker prices are “highest I have seen”

Howard Lickens
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

“Everyone else has been at the party so we thought we should join in,” Howard Lickens CEO of Clear Group laughed when asked about its two acquisition deals which were announced yesterday (10 March).

Since Insurance Age kicked off its Deal Tracker for 2021 there have been no fewer than 31 broker buys.

This morning Clear Group added to that with its purchases of Luker Rowe, based in Amersham, and HIA International which is located in Coventry.

The move follows its acquisition of Brokerbility in

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Luker Rowe and HIA International join Clear
  2. Google makes insurance play with MD hire
  3. Mark Wilson's Abacai buys Dayinsure
  4. Specialist Risk Group buy taxi experts Emrose Insurance Brokers
  5. Newbie news: Broadway Insurance Brokers
  6. DCJ makes first deal as part of GRP stable
  7. Markerstudy focuses on further deals after Brightside buy

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: