Specialist Risk Group buy taxi experts Emrose Insurance Brokers
Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has added Ilford-based Emrose Insurance Brokers to its stable, subject to regulatory approval.
According to SRG, Emrose has more than 40 years of experience supporting clients operating within passenger transportation, with particular expertise in London Taxis.
The deal will see 15 Emrose staff become part of SRG and remain in Emrose’s Ilford office. It is unclear if the brand will be kept and SRG did not disclose how much GWP the move will bring to the wider
