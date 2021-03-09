Insurance Hound: Most read by brokers in February 2021

Brokers have been interested in learning more about cyber risk, remote working and client money during February 2021.

Our free for brokers sister title, Insurance Hound, showcases in depth market reports containing business useful expert analysis.

Most read

The most clicked on report in February was Guidewire’s 2021 cyber risk outlook, which zooms in on the reasons behind the sharp spike in cybercrime during the pandemic and what the implications for cyber insurers and brokers will be this