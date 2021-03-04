JM Glendinning buys Staffordshire broker

Nowell & Richards, an independent broker specialising in commercial and ‘tailored private’ cover, was established in 1976, counts corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, high-profile people and professional sports stars among its clients.

Nowell & Richards Managing Director, Richard Nowell, will remain at the helm to drive the business forward. He says: “JM Glendinning is a likeminded, independent and respected Top 75 insurance broker and we both saw an opportunity to add a new, complementary arm to