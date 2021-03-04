JM Glendinning buys Staffordshire broker
Nowell & Richards, an independent broker specialising in commercial and ‘tailored private’ cover, was established in 1976, counts corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, high-profile people and professional sports stars among its clients.
Nowell & Richards Managing Director, Richard Nowell, will remain at the helm to drive the business forward. He says: “JM Glendinning is a likeminded, independent and respected Top 75 insurance broker and we both saw an opportunity to add a new, complementary arm to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Masojada: Hiscox regrets "anguish and uncertainty" caused by Covid-19 BI dispute
- Aston Lark snaps up Scottish broker
- Interview: Ecclesiastical's Richard Coleman
- Aviva to buy Axa XL's Private Clients business
- Inflexion reveals fresh broker investment following Bollington sale
- Aston Lark buys Magenta Insurance
- Egan reflects on RSA UK numbers