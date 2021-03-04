Opinion: The broker beauty parade

It’s never ‘the’ time for a brokerage to sell. That choice and the circumstances behind it are as individual as you are. But once the decision to sell has been made, it’s time to look at what needs to be done to get your business shipshape and sale ready. That means understanding buyer motivation, who makes the best suitor and what you need to do to be the belle of the buyout ball.

What’s in it for buyers? The benefits of snapping up a healthy brokerage are clear. For example, instant access to