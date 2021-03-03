GRP’s Newstead buys local broker
Global Risk Partners’ (GRP) Birmingham brokerage, Newstead Insurance Brokers has announced its first acquisition following it becoming part of the GRP stable earlier this year.
Newstead director Paul O’Donnell confirmed that it is acquiring 100% of the share capital of Alford Burton and Company which is also located in Birmingham.
Local
O’Donnell said: “Alford Burton is a high-quality local insurance broker who will add considerable scale to our operation and help us to rapidly build out our
