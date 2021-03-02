Aston Lark snaps up Scottish broker
Aston Lark has added Bruce Stevenson, which has branches in Edinburgh, Glasgow, the Scottish Borders and Turriff, to its portfolio and extended its reach into the Scottish market.
According to Aston Lark, Bruce Stevenson, which has been established for 40 years, is the largest independent insurance broker in Scotland, providing specialist products and services to both commercial and private clients across the UK, with specialisms including renewable energy, social housing, and property
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Egan reflects on RSA UK numbers
- Interview: Ecclesiastical's Richard Coleman
- Inflexion reveals fresh broker investment following Bollington sale
- RSA UK COR deteriorates to 101.8%
- Meeting private equity: Andy Marsh of Beech Tree
- Ardonagh buys specialist M&A broker
- Iprism develops unoccupied property product