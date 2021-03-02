Aston Lark snaps up Scottish broker

Aston Lark has added Bruce Stevenson, which has branches in Edinburgh, Glasgow, the Scottish Borders and Turriff, to its portfolio and extended its reach into the Scottish market.

According to Aston Lark, Bruce Stevenson, which has been established for 40 years, is the largest independent insurance broker in Scotland, providing specialist products and services to both commercial and private clients across the UK, with specialisms including renewable energy, social housing, and property