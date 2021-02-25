Jensten moves in for second deal this month

The Jensten Group has bought personal and commercial lines broker Advance Insurance Agencies for an undisclosed sum.

Advance, which has offices in, Chippenham, Swindon, Westbury, and Trowbridge, presently handles £16m gross written premium (GWP) and has 82 staff.

The deal is the second this year for Jensten which has developed a buy and build strategy focusing on expanding its specialist capability. Earlier this month it acquired Packetts.

Jensten detailed that, in addition to commercial