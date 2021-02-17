Meeting private equity: Tom Elliott, Bowmark Capital

Bowmark Capital is a key backer of Aston Lark. It began its relationship with the Peter Blanc-led business in 2015 when it was still Aston Scott and was there for its merger with Lark Group.

In 2019 Goldman Sachs came in as the majority investor into Aston Lark and Bowmark extended its investment relationship with the business as well.

Background to your organisation?

Bowmark Capital is a leading private equity investment firm, specialising in UK growth companies valued at up to £250m.

We are