Meeting private equity: Tom Elliott, Bowmark Capital
Bowmark Capital is a key backer of Aston Lark. It began its relationship with the Peter Blanc-led business in 2015 when it was still Aston Scott and was there for its merger with Lark Group.
In 2019 Goldman Sachs came in as the majority investor into Aston Lark and Bowmark extended its investment relationship with the business as well.
Background to your organisation?
Bowmark Capital is a leading private equity investment firm, specialising in UK growth companies valued at up to £250m.
We are
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA and insurers disagree on how to interpret Supreme Court BI ruling
- Gauntlet looks to sign up more ARs with new de-authorisation proposition
- Peter Hubbard exits Be Wiser
- Video: Record flood claim settlement underlines value of parametric insurance
- Interview: Willis Insurance and Risk Management
- IPT-threat level raised
- Blog: No end in sight to current lockdown adds to the stress for SMEs