Peter Hubbard exits Be Wiser

Peter Hubbard has stepped down from his role as independent non-executive director at Be Wiser with immediate effect, Insurance Age can reveal.

Hubbard joined Be Wiser as non-executive chairman last year, subsequently becoming an independent NED in December when Neil Macmillan swapped roles with him.

Be Wiser said that Hubbard is leaving the business for personal reasons.

Be Wiser non-executive chairman Neil Macmillan commented: “Peter has a huge breadth of experience in the insurance