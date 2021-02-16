Ardonagh makes Australian move

Ardonagh Group has acquired Resilium, an Australian broker network, for an undisclosed sum.

According to Ardonagh, Resilium is the largest independently owned intermediary network in the country.

It has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast, and connects a network of more than 150 Corporate Authorised Representatives (ARs) with over 100 insurers globally.

Centrepiece

Group CEO David Ross said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Resilium into the Ardonagh portfolio as the centrepiece