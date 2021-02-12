IPT-threat level raised
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has once again called for a freeze to the unpopular insurance premium tax (IPT) which affects all policyholders.
Currently, the rate is 12% and it was last increased in 2017 causing outcry in the insurance space after an initial increase to 9.5% in Summer 2015 then another rise to 10% in 2016.
In the April 2020 ‘coronavirus Budget’ the sector escaped further increases but with the economy in trouble due to the twin disasters of Brexit and Covid
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Zurich UK reports 75% fall in GI operating profit for 2020
- Kingfisher denies "bad faith" dismissals amid legal row with Fresh-sellers
- Jensten acquires Packetts
- Be Wiser to slash staff numbers amid restructure
- Jensten to accelerate M&A pace
- Intact's RSA takeover "on track" to complete in Q2 2021
- Aviva expands broker apprenticeship programme