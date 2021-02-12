IPT-threat level raised

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has once again called for a freeze to the unpopular insurance premium tax (IPT) which affects all policyholders.

Currently, the rate is 12% and it was last increased in 2017 causing outcry in the insurance space after an initial increase to 9.5% in Summer 2015 then another rise to 10% in 2016.

In the April 2020 ‘coronavirus Budget’ the sector escaped further increases but with the economy in trouble due to the twin disasters of Brexit and Covid