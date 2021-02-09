Pen launches specialist fleet claims service

Pen Underwriting has launched a revamped claims management proposition to further support its specialist fleet clients in the hazardous goods & environmental industries.

Pen suggested that the proposition could minimise off-road time and reducing the total cost of claims to policyholders.

The offering incorporates a multi-year partnership with accident management specialist FMG to provide 24/7 first notification of loss (FNOL) for road traffic accidents (RTA), a UK-wide repair solution and