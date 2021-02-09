Pen launches specialist fleet claims service
Pen Underwriting has launched a revamped claims management proposition to further support its specialist fleet clients in the hazardous goods & environmental industries.
Pen suggested that the proposition could minimise off-road time and reducing the total cost of claims to policyholders.
The offering incorporates a multi-year partnership with accident management specialist FMG to provide 24/7 first notification of loss (FNOL) for road traffic accidents (RTA), a UK-wide repair solution and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news