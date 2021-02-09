Insurance Age

Jensten to accelerate M&A pace

Alistair Hardie, Jensten Group
The next two to three months are going to feature a “flurry of news” on Jensten Group and its acquisition activity according to CEO Alistair Hardie.

Hardie joined the business last year to replace Bob Darling who moved aside to become a non-exec director.

Earlier today (9 February) the broker announced its first buy of the year with the acquisition of £13m GWP Sydney Packett & Sons.

“It was just what we were looking for in an acquisition,” Hardie noted. “Our focus is looking for brokers who

