Jensten to accelerate M&A pace

The next two to three months are going to feature a “flurry of news” on Jensten Group and its acquisition activity according to CEO Alistair Hardie.

Hardie joined the business last year to replace Bob Darling who moved aside to become a non-exec director.

Earlier today (9 February) the broker announced its first buy of the year with the acquisition of £13m GWP Sydney Packett & Sons.

“It was just what we were looking for in an acquisition,” Hardie noted. “Our focus is looking for brokers who