Jensten acquires Packetts

Sydney Packett & Sons has joined the Jensten Group portfolio for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

Packetts, which has 28 staff, was established by the Packett family in 1920.

Packetts, which is also a Chartered Broker, specialises in the commercial, not-for-profit and training sectors, and presently handles £13m gross written premium (GWP).

Team

The community broker celebrated its centenary in 2020 and is headed by Marshall Sugden, who will remain as managing director with the