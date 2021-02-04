Reported ghost broking cases rose by nearly 10% in 2020

Action Fraud received 694 reports of ghost broking from January to December 2020, a near 10% increase on 2019.

According to the latest figures from the national fraud and cyber-crime centre, 29% of reports of ghost broking in 2020 came from 17-29 year olds, with reported losses for these victims alone totalling £113,500, nearly three times the amount lost by 30-39 year olds, with each individual losing an average of £559.

The figures also indicated that over half (58%) of all reports in 2020