Roundtable: Seize the day - The opportunity around digital transformation

Attendees Robert Balls Senior board member, Adrian Flux Richard Beaven CEO, Brightside Dave Bowcock Managing director, Principal Insurance Simon Macray Director of insurer relations, Open GI Martyn Matthews Senior director of personal lines, Lexis Nexis Mahben Quddus Commercial director, Plum Underwriting What were your tech priorities when the lockdowns were first put in place back in March? ▶ Richard: We put a project team together. We only had desktop-based machines in

