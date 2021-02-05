In-depth - ATE insurance: Don’t miss out on ATE opportunities

Sharon Brown, Harbour Underwriting

At some point, one of your commercial clients will pursue or defend a legal claim. This could be in relation to any one of many legal issues, such as breach of contract, intellectual property rights, professional negligence, insolvency and employment. The list is almost endless.

When disputes start, the legal expenses incurred in resolving them can be substantial and pose a significant financial risk for a business. In the UK (and most other jurisdictions)