In-depth - ATE insurance: A bright future for brokers and ATE

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

The after the event (ATE) insurance market is an odd one. There’s no other way to describe it. It behaves like insurance only in the strictest sense in that it insures the holder of the policy against legal costs.

But beyond that, it starts to look like the insurance version of quantum physics where reality is very weird. Things don’t make sense. Things like not charging all the premium until the case is concluded, paying premium in stages, being so niche that it feels like a legal rather than