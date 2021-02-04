Blog: A broker reflection on pandemic cover

As a lifelong insurance broker, shortly due to retire, I would like to put the following on record:

At no time have I ever been asked by a client to arrange cover for pandemic.

At no time has the issue of pandemic been raised by a client as a risk to be considered.

At no time has any insurer suggested that they had a product to insure pandemic risk or that this was something we should look to market with clients.

Product

I have regularly attended Biba [British Insurance Brokers’ Association]