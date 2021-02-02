Headline makers - February 2021

The top 5 most read

The hottest stories from January on www.insuranceage.co.uk

Aviva confirms office closures amid restructure

The provider says it will retain presence in all cities and towns where it currently has offices and notes the move will not result in any redundancies. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7538986

Insurers urged to pay claims quickly following BI ruling

The Supreme Court concluded the Covid-19 business interruption dispute by substantially ruling in favour of policyholders. www