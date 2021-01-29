Blog: Supporting confidence to trade amid twin disasters of Covid and Brexit

A third national lockdown and a technical recession is not how any of us wanted to start the New Year.Covid remains problematic and expensive for clients, brokers and carriers alike, even before factoring in the terrible human costs.

Helping clients manage the uncertainty created by Brexit and Covid (shall we call it ‘Brovid’?) is the key priority for the industry this year, and the extension of the UK’s State Support Scheme to 30 June provides the shield to manage the uncertainty.

Adaptation

