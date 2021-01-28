Insurance Age

Biba Travel Medical Insurance Directory approved by FCA

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed that the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) Travel Medical Insurance Directory meets its criteria for a ‘medical cover firm directory’ and will be listed on the regulator’s website as of Wednesday 27 January 2021. 

The trade body said the guide enables brokers to easily signpost consumers to this Biba service in order to fulfil their regulatory obligation.

Biba reminded brokers that, from the 26 April 2021 insurance providers selling

