Julie Page to head up merged Aon/WTW business in the UK

Aon has announced its leadership team once the $30bn merger deal with Willis Towers Watson is completed.

In the UK Julie Page will join CEO Greg Case, and Christa Davies, chief financial officer, in forming the new Aon Executive Committee.

Page is currently CEO of Aon UK.

Nicolas Aubert, head of Great Britain for WTW, is not named in the new leadership structure. It is understood he will remain with the organisation until the close of the deal and then pursue other opportunities.

