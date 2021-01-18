Voyager promotes Stephen Cox to MD

Voyager Insurance Services has appointed Stephen Cox as managing director of the company.

Cox, who has been with Voyager Insurance for four years as finance and operations director, succeeds Carl Carter, who will remain a non-executive director.

Cox commented: “It is a proud moment to be appointed as Managing Director of Voyager Insurance, following Jonathan Buttery and Carl Carter who are both well-known in the industry and tough acts to follow.

“There is no doubt the past year has been